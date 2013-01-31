JOHN MCCAIN: If Republicans Don't Pass Immigration Reform, They Could Lose Elections Indefinitely

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain is warning fellow Republicans that failure to pass comprehensive immigration legislation could mean continued election losses for the GOP, as Republican-friendly states like Arizona fall to the Democrats.

The Arizona Republican, one of eight senators to sign onto a bipartisan immigration reform framework this week, says failure to act means the trend of Hispanic defections from the GOP would continue.



Latino voters supported President Barack Obama in large numbers in November, helping to ensure his victory.

McCain said that the demographics of states like Arizona with growing Hispanic populations “means that we will go from Republican to Democrat over time.”

McCain spoke alongside Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer of New York at a breakfast hosted by Politico on Wednesday.

