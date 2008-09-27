McCain Odds Plunge On Intrade After Bizarre Week, Debate

McCain’s odds of winning the presidency peaked on September 15th at 52%, says Intrade. Since then, they’ve dropped steadily, to a current 44%.



Last night’s debate didn’t help: McCain’s odds are down this morning, extending a dive triggered by his bizarre would-be hero-ride into Washington and flip-flopping on the debate.

McCain’s September:

McCain Drops After Debate

Obama Gains

