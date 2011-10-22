MCCAIN: 'Dictators' Like Vladimir Putin Must Be Scared

Ouch. Former Presidential candidate John McCain has given a (somewhat surprising) knock to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the aftermath of Muammar Qaddafi’s death.



“I think dictators all over the world, including Bashar al-Assad, maybe even Mr. Putin, maybe some Chinese, maybe all of them, may be a little bit more nervous,” McCain said in an interview with the BBC yesterday (via Bloomberg reports).

“It’s the spring, not just the Arab spring.”

Stern words considering the Obama administration’s talk of a “reset” with Russia, but given reports about threats of unrest in Russia and the Russian army stocking up on snipers, perhaps prescient

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.