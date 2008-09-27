McCain Declares Himself Winner Of Tonight's Debate

The eagle-eyed folks over at The Washington Post caught this John McCain ad on WSJ.com today. It doesn’t specify whether McCain has won tonight’s debate, or one of the other two scheduled for this fall (Wall Street calamities notwithstanding).



(Update: Note to those who think this ad is fake: The campaign admits to Reuters that it’s real, but that posting it was the WSJ’s mistake. Still puzzled why they didn’t whiten his teeth.)

Let’s give the McCain campaign some credit here. Since no one’s formally judging the talk-off, it’s impossible for McCain to formally lose the event. Hence, no worry that the blogosphere will be full of “Dewey Defeats Truman” references.

Whoops!

