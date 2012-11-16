John McCain Snaps At Reporter Who Asks About His Missed Benghazi Briefing

Photo: AP

Sen. John McCain lashed out at a CNN reporter today, as he catches heat after missing a classified briefing by administration officials into the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. While speaking on the Senate floor yesterday and demanding, the formation of a Watergate-style special committee to investigate the Obama administration’s handling of the attack, he was missing the classified briefing.



Though an aide said that the reason McCain missed the classified briefing was a “scheduling error,” CNN continued to press the point.

That’s when McCain got irritated. From CNN:

Asked why he wouldn’t comment, McCain grew agitated: “Because I have the right as a senator to have no comment and who the hell are you to tell me I can or not?”

When CNN noted that McCain had missed a key meeting on a subject the senator has been intensely upset about, McCain said, “I’m upset that you keep badgering me.”

Multiple Senators — including McCain friend Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) — told reporters upon exiting the briefing that they didn’t think that a Special Committee was at all necessary.

Here’s some of the audio from CNN:



