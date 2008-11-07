McCain Campaign Going Wild On Palin's Shopping

When Sarah Palin disappeared behind that curtain after McCain’s concession speech, we hoped that was the last we’d see or hear from her. But we couldn’t let her dogsled back up to Alaska without noting the latest revelations about Clothesgate, courtesy of Newsweek’s behind-the-scenes campaign coverage, revealed, as always, frustratingly after the election.



Newsweek: NEWSWEEK has also learned that Palin’s shopping spree at high-end department stores was more extensive than previously reported. While publicly supporting Palin, McCain’s top advisers privately fumed at what they regarded as her outrageous profligacy. One senior aide said that Nicolle Wallace had told Palin to buy three suits for the convention and hire a stylist. But instead, the vice presidential nominee began buying for herself and her family—clothes and accessories from top stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. According to two knowledgeable sources, a vast majority of the clothes were bought by a wealthy donor, who was shocked when he got the bill. Palin also used low-level staffers to buy some of the clothes on their credit cards. The McCain campaign found out last week when the aides sought reimbursement. One aide estimated that she spent “tens of thousands” more than the reported $150,000, and that $20,000 to $40,000 went to buy clothes for her husband. Some articles of clothing have apparently been lost. An angry aide characterised the shopping spree as “Wasilla hillbillies looting Neiman Marcus from coast to coast,” and said the truth will eventually come out when the Republican Party audits its books.

A Palin aide said: “Governor Palin was not directing staffers to put anything on their personal credit cards, and anything that staffers put on their credit cards has been reimbursed, like an expense. Nasty and false accusations following a defeat say more about the person who made them than they do about Governor Palin.”

Palin also took one last opportunity to criticise the media’s treatment of her on British media outlet Sky News. Don’t know if you’ll get much sympathy, Sarah. According to Harry Potter, Obama’s pretty popular in the U.K.

Meanwhile, have you heard the one about Palin and the towel?

