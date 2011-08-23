McCain And Graham: Obama Didn't Get Rid Of Qaddafi Fast Enough

Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) think it took “so long” to oust Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi because President Obama didn’t unleash enough U.S. firepower on the country.In a joint statement released last night as Qaddafi’s regime appeared to be crumbling, the Senator’s reiterated their argument that Obama should have used strong, swift military force to end Qaddafi’s 42-year rule.



“Americans can be proud of the role our country has played in helping to defeat Qaddafi,” their statement reads, “but we regret that this success was so long in coming due to the failure of the Un ted States to employ the full weight of our airpower.”

In early March, McCain called for an immediate no-fly zone over Libya and said the U.S should begin bombing the country’s air defenses. Obama instead went the diplomatic route, waiting until the United Nations approved a no-fly zone on March 17 before launching a campaign. That wait, McCain and Graham said at the time, was a big mistake.

It’s also worth noting that back in August 2009, both McCain and Graham were part of a Congressional delegation that visited Libya to discuss potentially selling “non-lethal defence equipment” to the country.

