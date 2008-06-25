McCain Advisor: We Don't Need Facebook; They're Not Our Voters

Sen. Barack Obama has more than a million Facebook friends — six times more than John McCain. What does that mean? Bupkis, says John McCain’s deputy e-campaign manager Mark Soohoo.



“Just because he doesn’t have as many Facebook supporters doesn’t mean he doesn’t have as many active supporters,” he told the Personal Democracy Forum yesterday, MediaPost reports. Nor is McCain interested in making many more Facebook friends, Soohoo said, since Facebook users aren’t McCain voters anyway.

He’s at least partly right: a recent Pew Internet and American Life Project survey said 36% of Democrats have social network profiles, compared to 28% of Independents and 21% of Republicans.

The bigger point: Being President of Facebook or King of MySpace doesn’t mean much, period. Recall that Obama dominated Hillary Clinton on Facebook by the same margin as McCain, but only narrowly won the nomination.

Soohoo got the business end of it during the Personal Democracy Forum 2008 yesterday, and found himself defending his boss, who doesn’t use a computer. It’s a bizarre concept to the gathered Twitterati, who spent the day tweeting about the cool but small conference yesterday (for more coverage today, see our pal Nate Westheimer). But is that such a bad thing? Some days we wouldn’t mind not using a computer, too.

