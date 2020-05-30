Watch inmates at a federal prison in downtown Chicago bang on walls and flash lights in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

Amr Alfiky/AP The Metropolitan Correctional Centre, left, is seen Friday, July 12, 2019, within the skyline of Chicago.

Inmates at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in downtown Chicago could be heard banging on the walls of the federal prison and flashing lights in their cells in solidarity with the ongoing protests for George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died on Monday after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck, while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. The incident was caught on video and sparked protests against police violence in Minneapolis and cities around the country.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired on Tuesday and arrested on charges of third-degree murder on Friday.

Not sure if you can hear…but the people locked inside the correctional center are banging on the walls like crazy. #chicagoprotest pic.twitter.com/e4bMxtiAh9 — Jonathan Ballew (@JCB_Journo) May 30, 2020

The protesters responded to the inmates’ participation by chanting “We love you.”

"We love you" the crowd chants to those inside.#chicagoprotest pic.twitter.com/kH1Ch0T7nA — Jonathan Ballew (@JCB_Journo) May 30, 2020

The protests in Chicago are among several others erupting across the United States in light of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on Monday after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes. The incident was caught on camera.

Floyd begged the officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, to release him and repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe,” before eventually becoming unresponsive. He died shortly after.

Chauvin and three other Minneapolis Police officers were fired Tuesday, and Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third degree murder. The other three officers are not currently in custody.

