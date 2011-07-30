McDonald's Introduces France To "The McBaguette"

McDonald’s will soon be introducing its newest international “delicacy”, the “McBaguette” in France, according to Gawker.



The “McBaguette” will come with apricot, raspberry or orange marmalade, and will be crafted “artisanally by a producer in the Pyrenees.”

Nawfal Trabelsi, senior vice president for McDonald’s operations in France told French newspaper Le Figaro that,

“For the first 15 years, from 1980, what we did above all was offer people a slice of America,” and now McDonald’s wants to offer French people a “bigger French touch.”

