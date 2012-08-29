This Handy Facebook App From McAfee Will Automatically Blur Your Photos

McAfee has launched its new free Social Protection service in beta today. The product is a browser extension for Firefox that let you blur your Facebook photos. The actual photo is only revealed once one of your friends also install and run the extension.



Social Protection also blocks your Facebook photos from being downloaded, shared, or captured as screenshots by third parties, according to AllFacebook. The app also includes facial recognition software, which scans Facebook and sends you an alert if your photos are uploaded to the social network but have not been tagged.

Before you rush to install this new feature, keep in mind that the browser plugin beta is only available for Windows 7 machines running Internet Explorer 8 or higher or Firefox 8 and higher.

You can try Social Protection here.

