McAfee Hospitalized After Guatemala Refuses Asylum

Photo: Reuters/Jorge Dan Lopez

John McAfee was rushed to a hospital in Guatemala today, reports Reuters.He apparently suffered two mild heart attacks earlier in the day, according to his lawyer. Reporters witnessed McAfee carted off on a stretcher from a cottage owned by the immigration service. He had been detained there after crossing illegally into Guatemala from Belize.



McAfee had asked Guatemalan officials to give him asylum in that country but his request was denied. Police in Belize want to question McAfee in connection with his neighbour’s murder.

The 67-year-old tech mogul, who made his fortune from the antivirus software named after him, feared the police in Belize would harm him. This set off on an escapade that was the stuff of made-for-TV movies. It included hiding in the jungle with his 20-year-old girlfriend, blogging/tweeting and doing numerous media interviews while in hiding, faking his own capture using a body double and a North Korean passport and sneaking into Guatemala with two journalists from Vice magazine.

