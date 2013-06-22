A Party At The Swankiest Advertising Festival In The World Reportedly Had A Hidden 'Porn Room' [NSFW]

While the Cannes Lions Festival is about celebrating the most creative advertising in the world, it’s also about celebrating period.



The swanky ad awards show is known for its parties. And word on the street is that some of them were pretty scandalous.

Advertising magazine Campaign reported rumours that M&C Saatchi held a party at Villa Michel, where Leonardo di Caprio stays in Cannes, last night that showed French porn on loop in “a naught basement area.”

Here’s a Vine of what Campaign suspects was the party. The clip is from the series “Emmanuelle.”

M&C Saatchi didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The agency’s name has been in the news recently because it was co-founded by Charles Saatchi, who made headlines after he was photographed choking his celebrity chef wife Nigella Lawson.

In fact, some people think that the scandal might be why M&C is staying quiet about the “porn room.”

Although the basement entertainment wouldn’t be completely surprising.

M&C Saatchi did, after all, create a campaign titled “Porn is moving to .XXX”:

Email [email protected] if you have any information about the crazy things that happened at Cannes.

