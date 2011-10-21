Huh? MC Hammer Announces His New Search Engine

Photo: Feel NY

Unusual news coming out of the Web 2.0 conference in San Francisco — MC Hammer has announced his new search engine, Wiredoo, reports Clutch.Wiredoo hopes to beat Google at its own game by using something Hammer calls “relationship search.” What does that mean? Clutch provides the following example:



Say you want to purchase a home in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighbourhood; WireDoo would not only provide you with info on realtors, but also with details about the community’s culture, safety, local businesses, schools, etc.

With the tagline “Search once and see what’s related,” WireDoo is currently in a pre-beta. If you want to take it for a test drive, you can go here to enter your name and email address.

Will it be good enough to last? We don’t know, but the idea of taking on Google in the same area where it literally made its name into a verb strikes us as odd.

