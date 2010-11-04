MC Hammer Disses Jay-Z, Boosts NYC Startup GroupMe In New Video

MC Hammer has a new video out attacking Jay-Z, but the Oakland rapper doesn’t have anything against New York as a whole: in fact, he took the time to sneak a promotion for hot NYC startup GroupMe into the video.



MC Hammer has been active in tech, and he’s already done a promotion for GroupMe, but it’s still odd to see an ultra-early stage startup getting boosted in a high profile video like this, however briefly. Perhaps Jay-Z will start hyping Fast Society.

Check out the GroupMe reference at at the 40 second mark:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.