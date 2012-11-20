Everyone Freaked Out When MC Hammer Joined PSY On Stage At The American Music Awards

If you turned off the American Music Awards before the end of the night, you missed PSY close the show with an extra special performance of “Gangnam Style” that had everyone on their feet going crazy.



Near the end of the performance, MC Hammer joined the South Korean on stage to perform a mash up of both “Gangnam” and Hammer Time.

PSY’s black harem pants finally made sense.

Watch the two perform (and the crowd reactions) below. Hammer Time begins at the 2:55 mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: 6 factors that decide the makings of the perfect Bond girl >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.