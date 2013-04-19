Boston Shutting Down All Public Transit

The city of Boston is on partial lockdown as a hunt is one for one of the Marathon bombinb suspects, who is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
As such, mass transit has been shutdown and people at Bus/Train stations are being told to go home.
All MBTA service has been suspended until further notice
— Boston Police Dept. (@Boston_Police) April 19, 2013
