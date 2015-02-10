Boston is shutting down all subways and trains Monday night and all day Tuesday

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has announced that all rail service in and out of Boston will shut down Monday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

According to the MBTA, difficulty keeping the the rails in safe working order during the snow storm means that no subways, trolleys, or commuter trains will depart from Boston after that time.

However, limited bus service will continue to run until the end of normal operational hours, with no rail transfers available.

Boston has been walloped by a third snow storm in as many weeks. Forecasters predict the area will be hit by as much as 18-24 inches of snow by Tuesday.

Update: the MBTA has announced that all subway, trolley, and commuter rail service will be suspended all day Tuesday as well.

On its website, the MBTA announced:

“On Tuesday, all MBTA rail services (Subway, Trolley, and Commuter Rail) will be suspended all day while maintenance crews continue to clear snow and ice from tracks, the third rail and switches. Mechanical forces will continue to assess the damage done to subway cars, trolleys, locomotives and passenger coaches.”

