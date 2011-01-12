MBIA Explodes Higher After Winning Case Against Banks Challenging Its Restructuring

Big news: Shares of MBIA are exploding higher — currently by over 20% — on news that an appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by banks over its restructuring.
Recall that during the worst of the crisis, there was an attempt to create a good monoline/bad monoline. That was challenged by banks.
This chart shows, essentially, the time line of the split, and who the key stakeholders were:
Click here for more on why this is a key catalyst going forward >
