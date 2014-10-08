REPORT: There's Been A Data Leak At America's Largest Bond Insurer

There was a massive data breach at MBIA, the nation’s largest bond insurer, says security expert Krebs on Security.

“We have been notified that certain information related to clients of MBIA’s asset management subsidiary, Cutwater Asset Management, may have been illegally accessed,” MBIA spokesman Kevin Brown told Krebs. “We are conducting a thorough investigation and will take all measures necessary to protect our customers’ data, secure our systems, and preserve evidence for law enforcement.”

The amount of information leaked was desribed as “countless.” This includes customer account numbers, balances, and other personal data. The compromised website, mbiaweb.com, has since been taken down.

For the full story head to Krebs on Security>

