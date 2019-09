MBIA: Why Big Hedge Fund Managers Are Crazy For A Company Once Left For Dead

Right now, Erez Kalir of Sabretooth Capital is speaking at the Ira Sohn Investment Conference, presenting his bullish case on insurer MBIA.



The stock spiked the INSTANT he started talking — >

He says the company is not as exposed to toxic assets as people thing.

Details of his case are currently filtering through, but he’s not the first investor to go bullish on MBIA, a company that was once thought dead during the crisis.

Notably, Manal Mehta of Branch Hill Capital went bullish on MBIA last year.

He sent us his presentation on why.

According to Mehta, MBIA may be well positioned to benefit from put backs or recissions related to the mortgage bond fallout. What that means is that insurers could recover a great deal of money from banks who misled them about the mortgage backed securities they guaranteed (slide 23).

Since sending us this presentation, oversight of banks and their actions in the mortgage market have increased, with both the SEC and New York Attorney General’s office expanding their investigations.

MBIA shares are up 3.75% today, with a spike after the presentation began.

