We did the maths: Is an MBA worth it?

Business school requires a huge investment of time and money. But does it pay off?
For this analysis we considered top-tier schools to be those ranked in the top 10 U.S. programs by any of the following organisations: U.S. News, Bloomberg, or The Economist. Salary and break-even data is based on information collected by Forbes.
This data was originally collected in April of 2014. We have since rerun the numbers with the most up-to-date data available. Some of the numbers have changed slightly but not enough to impact any of the video’s conclusions.
