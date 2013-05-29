Are MBAs A Complete Waste Of Time? We Want Your Opinion!

Flickr/katkarp72What’s the opportunity cost of two more years of business school?



As the job market becomes more competitive than ever, job seekers and the full-time employed alike are weighing the costs and benefits of having those pivotal three letters on their resume that gets it the top of the pile: MBA.

But just how valuable is an MBA, really? Has it helped you stand out at all in Corporate America? Is it worth the time and effort in the midst of a shaky economic recovery? Is it the next step in your blossoming career?

We’re just looking for 5 minutes of your time. Click here to take our survey!

Thanks in advance for your candid answers!



