MBA Students Screwed, Given Comfort Reading Lists

MBA students are nervous says Inside Higher Education–rightly so! look at the stats, below–and so career services advisors have to do some serious handholding:



At the Columbia Business School — where greater than 50 per cent of its 2007 graduating class went to work in the financial services sector – the career management centre is taking the same one-on-one approach to student counseling. Special consideration and attention is being given to students who had either held summer internships at or received job offers from Lehman and Merrill Lynch, Resnick said. In 2007, Lehman was both one of the top employers and internship providers at the school, with 13 and 22 recruits respectively. Merrill Lynch also hired 14 2007 graduates and hosted 17 interns. Both companies are also among the school’s top corporate partners. Resnick said she has been answering a number of questions from students concerned about the marketplace and the certainty of their job offers.

Ironically, on the day when Lehman filed for bankruptcy, Columbia Business School held the annual presentation, “A Day in the Life of an Investment Bank.” We have to figure that it looks something like this.

Professors are also embracing their inner shrinks and giving out comfort reading lists:

[Columbia professor David] Beim said he has also been recommending that his students read a number of 19th century works on economic bubbles and the herd mentality. He added that works such as Charles Mackay’s “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds” illustrate the continuity of today’s financial difficulties and the irrationality of man throughout the history of the marketplace. Beim said that giving career counseling and advice to students is an ever-present part of his job, particularly in this uneasy market.

Next up, “What colour Is Your Parachute?“

See Ivy Gate, via Gawker, for news on pissed-off undergrads mad that they may have to work for declasse retail bankers or the government!

