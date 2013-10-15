Here's An MBA Student's Email About How It's Poor Form To Call A Banker An 'I-Banker'

A tipster passed along this email from an MBA student sent to his school’s finance association. It’s about how it’s poor form to call a banker an “i banker” or an investment bank an “i bank,” based on his own internship experience. This email is getting forward all over the place.

The former bank intern begins the email, by calling everyone “guys and girls.” He then proceeds to apologise about skipping the group’s events because his suits no longer fit after four months of wining and dining with his banker buddies.

The recipients of the email, all MBA students, found the tone of the email condescending, and are passing it around like crazy.

“Everyone in the association is copied on these emails, so the guy obviously knew what he was doing with this ‘lecture,’ though I’m not sure his interning in banking taught him that email spreads quickly among these offices and blow back is a b—h,” our tipster said.

Check it out:

