MBA Mondays: Projections, Budgeting, And Forecasting

MBA Mondays is starting a new topic this week. It’s a big one and I think we’ll end up doing at least four and maybe even five posts on this topic in the coming weeks.



I said the following in one of my first MBA Mondays posts:

companies are worth the “present value” of “future cash flows”

The point being that the past doesn’t matter too much when it comes to valuing companies. It’s all about what is going to happen in the future. And that requires projecting the future.

There is another big reason why projections matter. They are used for goal and expectation setting. Generally speaking goal setting is used to manage the team and expectation setting is used to manage the board, investors, and other important stakeholders.

And finally, projections matter because they tell you what your financing needs are. It is critical to know when you will need additional financing so you can start planning and executing the process well in advance of running out of cash (I like 6 months).

There are three important kinds of projections. I’ll outline each of them.

1) Projections – These are a set of numbers, both financial and operational, that you make about your business for various purposes, including raising capital. They are aspirational and are often done with a “what could be” perspective.

2) Budgets – These are a set of numbers, both financial and operational, that the management team prepares each year, usually in the fall, that outline what the company plans to achieve in the coming year. They are presented and approved by the board and the management team’s compensation is often driven by them.

3) Forecasts – These are iterations of the budget that are done intra-year by the management team to indicate what is likely to occur. They reflect the fact that the actual performance is going to vary from budget (in both positive and negative ways) and it is important to know where the numbers will actually end up.

Over the coming weeks, I will go through the processes companies use to project, budget, and forecast. Because I do not do this work myself, I’ve enlisted one of our portfolio companies to help me with these posts.

I’ve been working with Return Path for 10 years now. Matt Blumberg, CEO, and Jack Sinclair, CFO and sometimes COO, have done over 10 sets of projections, budgets, and forecasts for me and other investors, board members, and team members. In the process they have evolved from a raw startup to a well oiled machine. With their help, I will talk about the how three “model companies” go about projecting, budgeting, and forecasting. These companies will be 10 person, 75 person, and 150 person. These are the typical sizes of companies that I work with and are probably also the sizes of companies that most of the readers of this blog are dealing with.

I’ll end this post with a picture that Matt sent me last week. This is 10 years worth of board books that include Return Path’s projections, budgets, and forecasts. The goal of MBA Mondays in the coming weeks will be to get all of you to a place where you can create something similar.

