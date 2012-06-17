MBA Mondays Everywhere

I provide all of the content on this blog for free via a creative commons licence (link at the bottom right of this blog). Anyone can repost it as long as it is not comingled with porn or hate and I require attribution and a link back to the original post here at AVC. That is why you see the posts that run here at many other sites on the web, ideally running the post’s disqus comment thread.



The same is true of MBA Mondays (which is a subset of AVC). Last week DailyLit (books by email) started offering MBA Mondays via its service. I’m told that well over 1000 people have subscribed already.

And my friend Pravin, who inspired the MBA Mondays series, is helping me with a MBA Mondays iPad app. It will be free as well. I will let you know when it comes out.Hopefully we can port it to Android after we get it working on iPad.

And long time community member vruz is working on an illustrated version of MBA Mondays. I am not sure what the status of that is, but I will alert people when it sees the light of day.

I am still considering also running the MBA Mondays posts on their own blog with special formatting so that they can be easily searched, read, and so that they feel as much like a textbook as possible. If I do that, I will do that via wordpress and I’d like to use the domain MBAMondays.com. The owner is hidden by domainsbyproxy and I can’t figure out who it is. It was purchased last spring, a few months after the monthly series started. If anyone can help me identify the owner and secure the domain, I’d appreciate it.

If you have an idea for doing something useful with MBA Mondays, I say go for it. You don’t even need my permission as long as you follow the creative commons licence. But I’d love to know what you are doing so I can keep track of all the cool ways people are helping to hack education.

This post originally appeared at A VC.

