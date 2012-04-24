20 Wacky Business School Interview Questions That Are Asked Just To Confuse You

Photo: flickr wht_wolf9653
It’s well known that the hardest and most nerve-wracking aspect of the business school admissions process is the final interview.The experts over at Veritas Prep told Clusterstock in 2010 that these are some classic questions to prepare for before an MBA interview. Confusing B-School candidates, it seems, never goes out of style.
So study up, and prepare some smart and quirky answers for these questions.
Pretend that disaster is about to strike the city of San Francisco. How long would it take you to evacuate the entire city?
If your parents were talking about you right now, what do you think they would say is your most annoying trait?
The experts from Veritas Prep give this advice:
'If an applicant gets one of these, we recommend that he just stay cool, have a little fun with it, and use it as an opportunity to talk about his main application themes!'
