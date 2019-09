<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Business school requires a huge investment of time and money. But does it actually pay off? For this analysis we consider top-tier schools to be those ranked in the top ten U.S. programs by any of the following organisations: U.S. News, Bloomberg, The Economist. Salary and break even data is based on information collected by Forbes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.