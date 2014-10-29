11 Reasons Why Getting An MBA Beats Getting A CFA

One of the hottest debates among young Wall Streeters involves six letters — MBA or CFA.
We’ve looked at it from the perspective of recruiters, comparing compensation and time spent getting each accreditation, but nothing beats hearing it straight from the horse’s mouth.
We reached out to sources who hold either CFA charters or MBA degrees to find out what makes one better than the other. In this particular story, we’re presenting the MBA case.
Agree to disagree if you want.
According to our sources, Business School is where you meet people -- your classmates, faculty, speakers, recruiters. They all come to you.
Yes, you'll likely concentrate in a certain skill set, but with the variety of business classes at your disposal, the MBA is better for working in different kinds of jobs from business journalism to the C-suite.
More people simply know what an MBA is than the CFA. And one CFA charter-holder told us it really hasn't helped him get a job that much.
'You kind of get it, and then you tell your mum,' he said.
At Business School you have faculty to guide you. You can find a mentor.
For the CFA, you're on your own.
The CFA is meant for one thing -- analysts.
But as you work toward your MBA, you can try new things in class that you find interesting. It could open some doors.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.