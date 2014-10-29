11 Reasons Why Getting An MBA Beats Getting A CFA

One of the hottest debates among young Wall Streeters involves six letters — MBA or CFA.

We’ve looked at it from the perspective of recruiters, comparing compensation and time spent getting each accreditation, but nothing beats hearing it straight from the horse’s mouth.

We reached out to sources who hold either CFA charters or MBA degrees to find out what makes one better than the other. In this particular story, we’re presenting the MBA case.

Agree to disagree if you want.

