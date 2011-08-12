Automakers Look to New Ad Tech to Drive Brand Engagement

Brands are always on the lookout for innovative new ad technologies that connect them with consumers while they’e engaged with relevant content; publishers are seeking new ways to monetise their content, without throwing up more widgets and doodads that distract the user. Now, ad tech providers such as Vibrant Media have taken contextual relevance for brands and user-initiated, engaging ad opportuniites for Websites to a whole new level.



MediaPost‘s lead auto writer Karl Greenberg today reports on a unique campaign that uses new “advertising toolbar” technology in the first roll-out for a brand in Great Britain:

Mazda is launching a UK digital effort, via Vibrant Media, that uses a toolbar approach to placement. The effort, which runs through next month was also developed with Mazda’s media agency Mindshare.



The campaign exploits the Vibrant Ad Bar display ad format, making Mazda the first advertiser to try it out, per Vibrant. The units, placed at the bottom of the screen, let consumers request brochures, get local dealer information or line up a test drive.



Mazda will have four rotations on auto shopping site HonestJohn.co.uk, which gets about 4.5 million page views and 1.2 million uniques per month. The ads tout Mazda3, Mazda6, Mazda2 and Miata MX-5. The effort is part of a larger Mazda digital push via Vibrant across a range of automotive sites.



Said Dana Twelftree, Business Director at Mindshare, in a statement, “The Ad Bar and contextual display ads allow Mazda to position their brand across the right content, and raise awareness at the right time and with the right message by appearing in content relevant to their target audience.”

