PICTURES: Mazda just unveiled a gorgeous new MX-5

The Mazda Miata is one of the most well-loved and sought-after affordable sports cars in the world, but it’s most commonly known in its soft-top, manual-operating roof version. That might soon change.

Tuesday night right before the New York International Auto Show, Mazda showed off a completely new retractable hardtop version of the Miata, and it looks absolutely amazing.

Though official specs and pricing have not yet been announced, we were able to get up close with the car to help you show off just how good looking this new Miata is.

It's as peppy-looking as any other Miata. Aaron Brown/Tech Insider Mazda hasn't given official exact numbers out, but they have said they estimate that the retractable hardtop adds just about 100lbs to the car. Aaron Brown/Tech Insider Even for a light car with limited power like the Miata, that's really not too much added weight. Think of it like, would you rather have a passenger? Or a newly styled Miata? I'd choose the latter. The interior is pretty much completely same as the normal Miata. Aaron Brown/Tech Insider Mazda has said that even though the hardtop folds into the back, this new model has the same amount of trunk storage room as the soft top. Aaron Brown/Tech Insider There's a pass-through window that allows for a 'new, open-air feeling.' Aaron Brown/Tech Insider The roof-opening process is quick and hassle-free. Aaron Brown/Tech Insider And it comes without the manual, pull-over cloth roof annoyance. You'll have to be going under 6mph to raise or open the roof. It's likely that the Miata RF will be available with both the manual and automatic transmissions that are offered with the soft-top roadster. Aaron Brown/Tech Insider Check it out.

