Here’s 12-time Olympic medalist and national hero Michael Phelps apologizing to his Chinese fans for getting caught taking a Bong rip. Reportedly, Mazda made him do it.



Ridiculous. Our viewpoint was perhaps best articulated by Seth Myers on SNL:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.