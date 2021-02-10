The refined Mazda CX-30 Turbo is aimed at Mercedes and BMW. Here's how to tell it apart from a normal CX-30.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

The 2021 CX-30 is the turbocharged and more premium version of Mazda’s CX-30 subcompact SUV.

In total, the base turbocharged version is $US8,000 more expensive than the base non-turbo version.

Visual cues between the two include black wheels, black wing mirrors, and a “turbo” badge.

As I transition into my mature years (I turn 29 on Sunday), I realise more and more that life isn’t about flashiness and being extra. If you want to flex on someone, do it quietly and with dignity. This is where the 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo comes in.

The CX-30 Turbo â€” which you can read a review of here! â€” is the turbocharged and thus upmarket version of Mazda’s popular $US22,000 subcompact SUV. For $US8,000 more, the CX-30 Turbo gives you all-wheel drive, a six-speed automatic transmission, and Mazda’s lovely SkyActiv-G turbocharged engined as standard over the regular, non-turbocharged CX-30.

But from the outside, you’d hardly know the difference between the two. For people all about subtlety, this is a blessing. Whose business is it anyway that you have the most expensive and sportiest version of the CX-30 anyway? That’s knowledge for you and you alone.

Visual cues that set the CX-30 aside exist, but you have to know what to look for. Read on to see what they are.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo is the faster, more premium, and more expensive version of the regular CX-30.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

With a starting price of $US30,050, the base CX-30 Turbo is exactly $US8,000 more expensive than the base non-turbo CX-30.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

There are a few visual cues you can use to tell them apart from the outside, though.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

Here’s what to look for.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

For reference, here’s a normal, non-turbo CX-30.

Mazda 2021 Mazda CX-30.

Looks great!

Mazda 2021 Mazda CX-30.

The CX-30 Turbo, for starters, comes with black wheels as standard.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

They certainly do make the car look sportier.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

The exhaust pipes are bigger.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

The wing mirrors are painted black instead of body-colour.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

The exterior “turbo” badge is a pretty big giveaway.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

Inside, you’ll find a frameless rearview mirror.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

The CX-30 Turbo produces a claimed 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque compared to the regular car’s 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

My loaner, which came in the top-tier Premium Plus package trim, had a final MSRP of $US35,400.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.

Is the premium markup worth it? That’s up to you to decide, but know that the CX-30 is zippy and fun. You can read our full review below.

Kristen Lee 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo.



Review: Mazda’s $US35,000 CX-30 Turbo is aimed directly at Mercedes and BMW subcompact SUVs



