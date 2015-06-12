Mazda and Nissan added another 195,000 Australian cars to the world's biggest recall

Photo: Getty Images

Car manufacturers Mazda and Nissan added a further 195,000 Australian vehicles to the growing list of cars affected by the Takata global airbag recall.

Mazda added 79,451 vehicles, the majority of which are 2007-2009 Mazda 6 mid-size sedans and hatches. There were also a number of RX-8 sports cars and E-Series, T-Series, B2500 and B2600 utes.

Nissan recalled another 115,000 vehicles including Pulsar, Patrol, Navara, Maxima and X-Trail models.

Earlier this month, Honda and Chrysler added thousands more vehicles to the list.

The number of Australian vehicles now affected has blown out from 550,000 to nearly 850,000.

The global recall was issued in May after Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata, for the first time, admitted its airbags were defective.

The airbags, which can shoot out shrapnel, have affected 53 million cars worldwide.

You can visit the ACCC’s product safety recall website for details on the cars recalled here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.