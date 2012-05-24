Mazda And Alfa Romeo Are Working Together On An Epic New Car

Keep smilin’

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

For nearly 25 years, Mazda has made the Miata, which is the quintessential small roadster. In the same time period, Alfa Romeo‘s famous Spider went from being an enthusiast’s dream ride to a shadow of its former self.Now, if you love the Mazda MX-5 Miata but need a little Italian flair, the car for you is on the way.



According to Wired, Mazda and Fiat, which owns Alfa Romeo, have agreed to work together to develop the next generation Miata.

But that’s not all. Alfa will also be getting a version of the Miata which could become the next Spider.

This is great news for Mazda and Alfa fans. Mazda will still be making one of the purest sports cars on the road and Alfa will once again have a small rear-wheel drive roadster in the lineup. Add in the possibility of Fiat’s excellent turbocharged engines making an appearance, and this car sounds like it has all the ingredients to be truly amazing.

Both cars are set to come out of Mazda’s Japan factory starting in 2015.

There is no word yet on if both versions of the car will be available in North America, but our fingers are very crossed that they will be.

