A deleted scene from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' reveals a new character's awesome power

Maz Kanata’s castle plays a larger part in “The Force Awakens” than the character herself, but she’s more powerful than you realised watching the film.

In an interview with Collider, “Star Wars” SFX supervisor Chris Corbould reveals that Maz has abilities that ultimately didn’t make the film’s final cut.

The motion-capture character, played by Lupita Nyong’o, tells Rey (Daisy Ridley) that she knows the Force, though she’s not a Jedi.

In a cut scene, Maz uses the Force to stop advancing stormtroopers.

“There was a particular part of a scene that never made it, where they go underneath the castle and they’re going into the underground passageways, and stormtroopers are coming down the stairs and Maz uses her powers to collapse the ceiling,” Corbould said.

“From my point of view, [that] worked absolutely brilliantly because you had all the main actors running up and then Maz does her bit and then the whole ceiling collapses in front of them, but that never made it. That was a shot I was quite proud of, actually, it worked really, really well.”

Other scenes, like a snowspeeder chase depicted in the film’s novelization, were also cut. Some of the deleted scenes will be included on the film’s Blu-ray release.

