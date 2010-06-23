Maywood, CA Lays Off All City Employees, Dismantles Police Department

After years of mismanagement and corruption, a California city is cutting it’s entire government. Presumably this also has to do with the California fiscal crisis that has drained cities of funds and revenue.



LA Times:

The city of Maywood will lay off all city employees and begin contracting police services with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department effective July 1, officials said.

In addition to contracting with the Sheriff’s Department, the Maywood City Council voted unanimously Monday night to lay off an estimated 100 employees and contract with neighbouring Bell, which will handle other city services such as finance, records management, parks and recreation, street maintenance and others. Maywood will be billed about $50,833 monthly, which officials said will save $164,375 annually.

“We will become 100% a contracted city,” said Angela Spaccia, Maywood’s interim city manager.

Selling out to the private sector, if not other cities, is the obvious answer for many local governments struggling to close their budget this year and next. Greece is taking this approach for the whole country by consolidating dozens of city governments in a not-surprisingly controversial move.

Don’t miss: 15 Mayors Who Must Shred The Budget To Save Their Bankrupt City

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.