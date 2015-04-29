The Mayweather-Pacquiao fight is expected to shatter boxing's pay-per-view record

As we near the highly-anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, all signs suggests the fight will break the all-time pay-per-view sales record despite its $US90-100 price tag.

According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, one sportbook has set the over/under for PPV buys at 3.8 million, with the over at -167 odds, meaning you would have to bet $US167 to win just $US100 if you bet the over. Only two fights in boxing history have even topped 2.0 million PPV buys, with Mayweather’s 2007 match against Oscar De La Hoya setting the record with 2.48 million.

The editor of SportsbookReview.com told Forbes.com that he believes the final number will be closer to 3.0 million due to illegal streaming of the fight. However, even that would break the current record.

