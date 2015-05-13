One chart shows why Mayweather and Pacquiao will want a rematch

The official numbers from the Manny Pacquiao-Floyd Mayweather fight are in and they exceeded everybody’s expectations, generating more than $US550 million in revenue.

The most important number of course is the number of pay-per-view (PPV) buys, and at 4.4 million Mayweather-Pacquiao destroyed the previous record of 2.48 million for Mayweather’s bout against Oscar De La Hoya in 2007. That number is even more remarkable when we consider it was also the most expensive PPV fight in history at $US90-100.

And this is exactly why a rematch is likely inevitable. Even if the rematch draws just half as many PPV buys — and you can make a strong case it will do much better than that — it will still be one of the three or four most lucrative boxing matches in the history of the sport. That’s just too much money to leave on the table.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.