Floyd Mayweather's Dad Says Mayweather-Pacquiao Super-Fight Is 'Definitely Going To Happen'

Floyd Mayweather Sr. told FightHype.com that a mega-fight between his son Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao is “definitely going to happen.”

Mayweather has two fights left on a six-fight, $US250-million deal with Showtime. He says he’ll retire when the deal ends. That leaves only two opportunities for the two camps to settle their differences and organise what would be the biggest fight of this generation.

Floyd Sr. says it’s happening, though he doesn’t seem to be going on hard evidence (via FightHype):

“That fight’s gonna happen. Trust me. That fight’s definitely gonna happen. It’s a fight for the world, man, right there. It’s the biggest fight that has ever been in life, so like I said man, that fight’s gonna happen. I’ma tell you right now, he never told me the fight’s gonna happen, but I’ma tell you, the fight’s gonna happen. You mark my words and we’ll see. And it needs to happen. Just like Ali and Joe Frazier, or Ali and George Foreman, something like that, man, it’s one of those fights like that. The world wants to see it and they will want to see it again when Floyd beats Pacquiao. I’m pretty sure Floyd is gonna make it look where people are going to want to see it again, because I’m just saying, Floyd’s gonna pick Pacquiao apart, man.”

Mayweather’s biggest recent fight was against Canelo Alvarez. He made $US41.5 million on the fight. A Pacquiao super-fight would trump that amount, even if he has to give a larger percentage of the purse to Manny.

Mayweather Sr.’s proclamation comes after Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum suggested that the fight could happen early in 2015.

Still, there’s more reason to be pessimistic than optimistic. The two camps couldn’t make this fight happen in 2010, when both fighters were at the peak of their powers and the money involved would have been off the charts. The bad blood hasn’t cooled. In 2012 Arum accused Floyd of turning down $US100 million to fight Pacquiao, and said the fight would never happen. As recently as September, Mayweather was antagonizing Pacquiao on Instagram.

As with every Pacquiao-Mayweather rumour in the last five years, it’s best not to believe it until the two actually step into the ring.

