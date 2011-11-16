Your Weekly Reminder Of Why The Pacquiao-Mayweather Super Fight Will Never Happen

Photo: Combined AP Images

Floyd Mayweather’s camp says Manny Pacquiao’s camp has informed them that they will not negotiate a fight between the two boxers.”We have been informed that Bob Arum is not interested in pursuing a fight between Mayweather and Pacquiao at this time,” one of Floyd’s advisers told ESPN.



The adviser says he got an e-mail from a mediator informing him that Pacquiao has decided to pursue a rematch with Miguel Manuel Marquez instead of a fight with Mayweather.

“I am sick and tired of Bob Arum twisting the truth. It’s another case of ‘yesterday I was lying, today I’m telling the truth,'” he told ESPN in a rant.

It doesn’t matter who is right and who is wrong.

All that you need to know is this: the egos of the advisers, managers, hangers-on, and fighters themselves are too large and unwieldy to ever iron out a deal for a fight that could save boxing.

The two camps are already throwing tantrums and refusing to negotiate before talks have even begun.

So both of them coming to the table would be a minor miracle.

