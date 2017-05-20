A Mayweather-McGregor super-fight could be the biggest pay-per-view draw in boxing history

The much-anticipated, cross-sport, super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is not official, but at this point it feels inevitable.

The biggest reason the fight feels like a foregone conclusion, of course, is just how much money it is expected to generate. While diehard boxing fans may not be interested in the fight, the UFC fans will want to see if their guy can beat a great boxer on his own turf and gain more acceptance for their sport, and casual sports fans will want to watch just to see the circus, both inside the ring and out.

Exactly how many people will buy a pay-per-view in combat sports is typically a big mystery, but some early estimates have put a potential McGregor-Mayweather fight in the neighbourhood of five million buys. That would surpass Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao and would be more than twice as much as any other boxing match in history.

That’s just too much money to leave on the table.

NOW WATCH: John Cena reveals how he stays in incredible fighting shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.