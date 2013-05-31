Floyd Mayweather Will Finally Fight A Worthy Opponent In September

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., the highest paid athlete in the world, announced his next fight on Twitter last night:



I chose my opponent for September 14th and it’s Canelo Alvarez. I’m giving the fans what they want. It will be at the MGM Grand. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) May 30, 2013

Earlier this month the undefeated Mayweather (44-0, 26 KOs) easily disposed of Mexican welterweight Robert Guerrero in an underwhelming, unanimously decided bout. For that fight “Money” Mayweather tied his own record for the largest purse in boxing history, a cool $32 million.

Alvarez (42-0-1, 30 KOs) will be one of the most hyped Mayweather opponents in years. The 22-year-old Mexican most recently fought at 154 pounds but will fight Mayweather at a 152 pound catchweight. Mayweather, the pound-for-pound king, fought Guerrero at 147 pounds.

The September 14 date coincides with Mexican Independence Day weekend, a traditional time for a major Mexican fight. While Showtime reported the Mayweather-Guerrero fight drew “in excess” of 1 million pay-per-view buys, many sources believe the number to be closer to 900,000, according to ESPN.

As they tend to do, promoters are touting the fight as the biggest in boxing, but unlike Mayweather’s last bout, or any over the last four years, this time it’s true. Alvarez is undefeated over his last 38 fights and earned his title shot after outpointing the previously undefeated Austin Trout before a sold out Alamodome.

Few details of the agreement are out, but one key condition is known. Following the weigh-in the day before the fight, fighters will have over 24 hours to regain weight. While Mayweather is unlikely to pack on many pounds, Alvarez is expected to enter the ring well above 152. ESPN’s Dan Rafael wouldn’t be surprised to see a 170 Alvarez step inside the ropes.

