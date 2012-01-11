STEP IT UP! Floyd Mayweather Jr. Just Called Manny Pacquiao A 'Punk' On Twitter And Challenged Him To A Fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. raised the world’s hopes for a Fight of the Century against Manny Pacquiao by blasting him on Twitter.



Here’s the formal challenge:

Photo: twitter.com

And here’s Floyd claiming he pushed his jail sentence (which should have started Friday) back to June so he could fight Manny:

Photo: twitter.com

We certainly hope this leads to an actual fight. But the two sides have showed the maturity and negotiating skills of toddlers during the last couple years, so let’s not bank on it.

