Boxing Promoter Says There's One Reason Why Floyd Mayweather Refuses To Fight Manny Pacquiao, Even For $100 Million

Manny Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum claims that Floyd Mayweather Jr. once turned down a $100-million offer to fight Pacquiao.Speaking with ESPN 1100 in Las Vegas, Arum said there was a proposal on the table for a $180 million purse — 55% ($100 million) would have gone to Mayweather, and 45% ($80 million) would have gone to Pacquiao.



Why’d he allegedly turn it down?

Arum claims that Mayweather hates fighting left-handed, unorthodox fighters. His closest fights have been against guys like this, and Arum says Mayweather becomes “completely vulnerable” against them.

Mayweather is undefeated, and the chance to retire unbeaten would be put squarely on the line in a Pacquiao fight. Here’s Arum’s full quote via Sports Radio Interview:

“Mayweather will not fight him. Now why am I saying that? I’m not saying it to be, I know the guy and I know what his problem is, Mayweather, because we had him for 10 and a half years and his problem was he hated, he never wanted to face a southpaw and a southpaw that can move and punch with his left hand makes Mayweather completely vulnerable.

“All you have to do was watch him in the (DeMarcus) Corley fight where he didn’t realise Corley was one when he made the fight. Corley shook him up and had him in trouble. Why? Because Mayweather is a sensational defensive fighter but that’s against an orthodox guy. If he goes against a southpaw he opens himself up. You saw that happen in the Cotto fight because Cotto is a right handed fighter but he’s really a southpaw that’s converted and Cotto hurt him because he doesn’t have a good defence to the left hand.”

