This Week's Occupy Evictions Were Systematically Plotted By The Nation's Mayors

Conspiracy theorists are going to love this one. In an interview with the BBC, Mayor Quan admitted that she discussed dismantling Occupy Oakland with Mayors from 18 other cities.That explains why the crackdown on Occupations seems to have happened all at once — in Oakland, in Portland, and in NYC, to name a few.



You can listen to the clip around 5:30 here, on The Takeaway (they have a partnership with the BBC). Or you can just read what Quan said below:

“I was recently on a conference call with 18 cities across the country who had the same situation where what had started as a political movement and a political encampment ended up being an encampment that was no longer in control of the people who started them. And what I think you’re starting to see is that the Occupy movement is now looking for more stability. There’s been a lot of… talking to peaceful demonstrators…who wanted to separate themselves from anarchists…They’re now looking for a private space where they can go to do community organising around the issues that started the movement, so I think you’re going to find that…the encampments are going to try to move to places where they’re not in direct conflict with the public…

Quan then mentioned that NYC’s Occupation is in a private park, so it isn’t infringing on the public’s right to use a public park.

Mayor Bloomberg would disagree with that.

