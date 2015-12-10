Mayors want to ban Trump from entering their cities after his anti-Muslim proposal

Mayors of cities large and small aren’t holding back when it comes to blasting GOP presidential frontrunner and real estate mogul Donald Trump for his proposal to temporarily ban all Muslims from entering the US.

“He’s an a–hole,” Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter said Tuesday during a press conference with religious leaders in the city. “If I had the power, the only banning that would be done is that I would ban him from Philadelphia. We don’t have any room for that kind of stupidity here.”

.@Mayor_Nutter of Philadelphia, who is doing a terrible job, should be ashamed for using such a disgusting word in referring to me.Low life!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2015

Mayor Rick Kriseman, of St. Petersburg, Florida, called for a ban on Trump in his city. Kriseman’s tweet was retweeted more than 18,000 times.

I am hereby barring Donald Trump from entering St. Petersburg until we fully understand the dangerous threat posed by all Trumps.

— Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) December 8, 2015

In the United Kingdom, there is currently a petition to ban Trump from the entire country. It garnered more than 200,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning. Any petition with more than 100,000 signatures must be considered for debate in parliament.

London Mayor Boris Johnson quipped that he would have to carefully consider whether to invite Trump to his city.

“I would invite him to come and see the whole of London and take him ’round the city, except I wouldn’t want to expose Londoners to any unnecessary risk of meeting Donald Trump,” he told Reuters.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Carl Mueller

