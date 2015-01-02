Indicted Louisiana Mayor Says Facebook And Local Media 'Can Kiss My Arse'

Wikimedia The municipal complex in Pearl River, Louisiana.

James Lavigne, the former mayor of Pearl River, Louisiana, ended 2014 with a bang.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Lavigne had a rough year that included an indictment, questions about his spending, and losing an election after six terms in office. Lavigne’s farewell speech on New Year’s Eve was no less eventful.

The newspaper reported the mayor called for an “emergency” meeting of the local Board of Aldermen on Wednesday to give his final address. He was surprised when reporters began showing up and started “demanding” to know how they found out about the meeting.

According to the Advocate, Lavigne’s question was answered by WWL-TV’s Ashley Rodrigue, who the newspaper said “broke the story on financial irregularities at the town.”

“It’s a public meeting,” Rodrigue said, adding, “It was all over Facebook.”

“Facebook can kiss my arse, and you too and Channel 4 news,” Lavigne responded.

After encouraging Facebook and the local media to embrace his posterior, Lavigne reportedly got into his car and drove away. A member of the Board of Aldermen then read his speech, which the Advocate said was “five pages of single-spaced copy” and included his explanation for his spending.

“I am not the best bookkeeper or paperwork man in the world, but I am certainly no thief,” the speech said. “There is no indication in my personal lifestyle, my home, my investments or any other assets that I have stolen or misappropriated a dime from the Town of Pearl River. If anything, I have given, given, given to the town.”

