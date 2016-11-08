Mayor of Minneapolis trashes Trump's 'Islamophobia', defends refugees in fiery Facebook post

Wikipedia Betsy Hodges, mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Betsy Hodges, the mayor of Minneapolis, had some choice words for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday.

In a fiery Facebook post, Hodges, a Democrat and Hillary Clinton supporter, called out Trump’s “Islamophobia” and “ignorance” towards “Minnesota values.”

While acknowledging that Minnesota does face challenges, like “poverty, and violence, and despair,” Hodges wrote that the state responds to them with “kindness, not hate; by pulling together more rather than less; by appreciating one another more rather than less; and by working harder, not by giving up on one another.”

“Everything you’ve done in your life – from your business practices to your sexual assaults to your Islamophobia to your constant blaming of others for the problems you’ve created yourself – betrays your ignorance of those values,” Hodges wrote, addressing Trump.

Besides defending her city’s values, Hodges slammed Trump’s rhetoric towards refugees and immigrants. “You say ‘don’t let them roam our communities’ like you have already created the fascist state you are hoping to turn this country into,” wrote Hodges about a dig Trump made towards Minneapolis’ population of Somali and East African immigrants and refugees.

“It is a privilege and an honour to be mayor of the city with the largest Somali population in this country. Your ignorance, your hate, your fear just make me remember how lucky we are to have neighbours who are so great,” wrote Hodges.

She continued: “This is America, Donald, and the Somali people of Minnesota and Minneapolis are not *roaming* our communities, they are *building* them.”





Hodges’ post comes as polls show Clinton and Trump in an increasingly tight race, though the Democratic nominee did get a slight bump after the FBI announced that it would stick with its recommendation not to press charges against Clinton after reviewing newly-uncovered emails from her private server.

In Minnesota, Clinton leads Trump by approximately 6.4 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of three polls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.